Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.34

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $60.34, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

