Bata (BTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $82.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $28,645.56 and approximately $82.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00469210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

