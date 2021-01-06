Bata (BTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $24,990.12 and $72.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 96.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00454636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,388.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

