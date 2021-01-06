BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC) Shares Gap Down to $93.80

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) (LON:BVC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.80, but opened at $91.00. BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 260,506 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.65 million and a PE ratio of 85.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.80.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L) Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

