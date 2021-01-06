Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.
BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.
Shares of BAX opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
