Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.81. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

