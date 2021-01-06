Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nord/LB

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

