BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.81 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $17.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

