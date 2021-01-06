Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 9,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Beach Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.