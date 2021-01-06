Beacon Price Up 11.4% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,960.30 and approximately $32.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00286198 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026133 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004141 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

