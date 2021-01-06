Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.93

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 1938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,755 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

