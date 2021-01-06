Beam Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Over the last week, Beam has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

