BeatzCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $130.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $448,573.50 and approximately $130.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001343 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000181 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 499.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

