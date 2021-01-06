Beaxy Price Tops $0.0041 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $3,429.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

