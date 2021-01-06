bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.15. bebe stores shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 6,280 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

