Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

