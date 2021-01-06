Beer Money 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,123.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $405,876.26 and approximately $12,123.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.