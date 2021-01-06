Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $522,535.85 and approximately $1,781.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $7.50, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

