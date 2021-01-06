Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.95

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.95 and traded as low as $94.08. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) shares last traded at $95.14, with a volume of 307,978 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEI shares. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.35 ($115.71).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €94.11 and a 200-day moving average of €96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.40.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

