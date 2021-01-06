BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 121,154 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeiGene alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,511,546 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $333,295,893.00.

BGNE traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.26. 470,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $322.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.