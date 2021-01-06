Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Up 6%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $43.51. Approximately 371,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 356,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at $18,498,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Belden by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

