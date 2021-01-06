Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops One Day Volume of $8.24 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $14.37 million and $8.24 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

