BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.