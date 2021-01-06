Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $227,469.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00112987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00488658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00239378 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 40,129,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,023,983 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

