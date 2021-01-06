Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches One Day Volume of $211,877.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and $211,877.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,750,000 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

