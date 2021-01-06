Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 33,750 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,776. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.52.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 10x Genomics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

