Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.94

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 5533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

