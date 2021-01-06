Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €247.93 ($291.68).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

