Berenberg Bank Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to “Buy”

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

VOD stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $129,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

