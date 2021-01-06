Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

