Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.02

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $20.02. Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 3,818,514 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.63. The company has a market cap of £7.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

