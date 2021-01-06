Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1.20 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00047151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00322226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.88 or 0.03360221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

