BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.12. 3,983,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,069,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages have commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

