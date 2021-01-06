BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.82

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.82 and traded as high as $69.93. BHP Group shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 3,434,527 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.