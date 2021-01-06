Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.25

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 3701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

