Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.96. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

