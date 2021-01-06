Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and $636.50 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052312 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.