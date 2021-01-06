Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 1-Year High at $328.80

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $328.80 and last traded at $328.05, with a volume of 4672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,263,396 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

