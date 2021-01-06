BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 16,632,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 22,343,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

