Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Up 0.7%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.51. 92,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 87,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIREF. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

