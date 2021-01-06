Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIRDF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

