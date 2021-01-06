Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.35 million and $16,133.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000167 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,584,054 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.