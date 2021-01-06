Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $25.73. 11,388,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 26,158,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

