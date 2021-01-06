BitCapitalVendor (BCV) One Day Volume Tops $186,054.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $186,054.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

