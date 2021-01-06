BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $186,054.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

