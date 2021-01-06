BitCapitalVendor Price Tops $0.0015 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $164,497.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

