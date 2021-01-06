bitCNY Market Capitalization Tops $4.42 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $22.78 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00119646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00512227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00252307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017179 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

