BitCoal (COAL) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $9,795.89 and approximately $21.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00385296 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

