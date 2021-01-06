BitCoen (BEN) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 593.6% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $716,042.24 and $2,549.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00437756 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,152.51 or 0.96834305 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

