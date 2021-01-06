BitCoen (BEN) Trading Up 591.2% Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. BitCoen has a market cap of $669,945.15 and approximately $3,898.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 591.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00414352 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,913.88 or 0.97447104 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

