Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0746 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

